May 17, 1942 - October 14, 2019 Ann Price Austin Flynt, born May 17, 1942, in Hamilton County, TN, passed away peacefully Monday, October 14, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC with family and friends lovingly by her side. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, L.B. and Helen P. Austin of Chattanooga, TN, and is survived by brothers, L.B. Austin, III (Linda), Michael Austin (Janie), daughter, Karen F. Sherrill (George), granddaughter, Austin A. Humbert (Wes Neal), nieces, Scottie Cain (Dick), Paige Austin, Polly Noonan, nephews, L.B. Austin, IV (Beth), Tommy Austin (Jeanne), Michael Austin, Jr. (Amanda), and numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins. A resident of Winston-Salem for 60 years, and a graduate of both Salem College and Wake Forest Babcock School of Management, Ann was generous in spirit and philanthropic in her giving, supporting many non-profit missionary, educational, and medical causes around the world. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Cherry St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101, with reception following in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Care Center, 2135 New Walkertown Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101, or Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community, Patient Assistance Fund, 1240 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately