April 16, 1924 - September 4, 2019 Mrs. Lorene Morton Flynn, 95, of Walkertown, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born April 16, 1924 in Stokes County to the late Thomas and Mary Hurd Morton. Mrs. Flynn was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she sang in the choir and worked in the kitchen for the bus ministry. She was a very talented seamstress and an avid gardener. Mrs. Flynn worked at Hanes Knitting for 25 years and later retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wilson Flynn; daughter, Glenda Flynn Easley; and a daughter-in-law, Vicki Flynn. She is survived by two sons, Larry Flynn (Elaine) and Philip Flynn, both of Walkertown; three grandchildren, Dwayne Flynn (Paula) of Walkertown, Denise Hunt (Marcus) of Winston-Salem, Sherrie Turner (Derek) of Walnut Cove; three great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Karleigh and Kaden. She is also survived by two brothers, Alvin Cox of Winston-Salem and Marcus Cox of Walnut Cove. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

