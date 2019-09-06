April 16, 1924 - September 4, 2019 Mrs. Lorene Morton Flynn, 95, of Walkertown, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born April 16, 1924 in Stokes County to the late Thomas and Mary Hurd Morton. Mrs. Flynn was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she sang in the choir and worked in the kitchen for the bus ministry. She was a very talented seamstress and an avid gardener. Mrs. Flynn worked at Hanes Knitting for 25 years and later retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wilson Flynn; daughter, Glenda Flynn Easley; and a daughter-in-law, Vicki Flynn. She is survived by two sons, Larry Flynn (Elaine) and Philip Flynn, both of Walkertown; three grandchildren, Dwayne Flynn (Paula) of Walkertown, Denise Hunt (Marcus) of Winston-Salem, Sherrie Turner (Derek) of Walnut Cove; three great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Karleigh and Kaden. She is also survived by two brothers, Alvin Cox of Winston-Salem and Marcus Cox of Walnut Cove. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
A man was shot at while sitting in his car in Winston-Salem. It is the city's third drive-by shooting in 4 days.
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
2 men shot as they stood outside home on Longview Drive, Winston-Salem police say
-
Police ID man slain in Sunnyside
-
Shots fired at Bolton Park after food wasn't ready, Winston-Salem police say. The park and the pool were closed temporarily.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately