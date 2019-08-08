September 23, 1945 - August 6, 2019 Ms. Veronica Atchley Floyd, age 73, of Stuart, Virginia (formerly of Winston-Salem, North Carolina) passed away on August 6, 2019, at Blue Ridge Nursing Center. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on September 23, 1945, to the late Roger Bruce Atchley and Vivian Burcham Atchley. Ms. Floyd is survived by her two brothers, Hans Atchley and family, and Fritz Atchley and family. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, Patrick County Chapter, P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home 202 West Blue Ridge Street, Stuart, VA 24171
