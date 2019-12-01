Floyd, Mary Elizabeth Enscore July 23, 1927 - November 28, 2019 Mary Elizabeth Enscore Floyd, 92, passed away on November 28, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mary was born on July 23, 1927 to Lela Perdue Enscore and John Bynum Enscore in Forsyth County. She was one of seven children. Mary was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her six siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Albert "Doug" Floyd, Sr.; sons, Albert "Douglas" Floyd, Jr. (Rebecca Elaine Floyd), and John Patrick Floyd; grandchildren, Rebecca Desiree Floyd, Jennifer Marie Patton (Michael Patton), and Albert Douglas Floyd, III; four great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
