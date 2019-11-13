May 10, 1965 - October 31, 2019 Marsha was born in Winston-Salem to Catherine W. Floyd and Roger R. Floyd (deceased). She was granddaughter to the late Blanche C. Williams and William Hollingsworth Williams, Sr. of Lewisville, NC. Marsha loved being outdoors and like her father, had a passion for golf. Marsha's main passion was animal rescue. She would take in and help as many animals as she could and would do without herself in order to provide food and medical care for any animal in need. She often found herself rescuing humans as well, although she may not have wanted to admit it. She gave not only her money but her heart and soul for any and all animals and spent countless hours, days and years caring for those that otherwise would have been homeless and abandoned. She loved music and had a strong connection to Mary Chapin Carpenter's music. Animals, golf and her love of music were Marsha's true passions and people who knew her knew it in how she lived every day of her life. Marsha is survived by her mother Catherine W. Floyd, sisters Christine Shehan (Pat), Charlene Craver (Mike) and twin sister Michelle Wood (Randy), nieces Hollie Bennet (Kasey), Kayla Sprinkle (Cory), Mary Anne Craver and Ashley Willoughby (Ryan), nephew Michael John Craver and grand-nieces Laekyn, Riley, Lily, Delaney and Edith Mae; also, her special friends Mary Anne Baker, Rebecca Fulton, Kristen Roberson and Mary Buchfuehrer. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
