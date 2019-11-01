January 1, 1931 - October 30, 2019 Mrs. Frances Brendle Floyd, 88, of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was born on January 1, 1931 in Forsyth County to the late Arthur W. and Margaret Pate Brendle. Frances was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her great cooking, sewing talents, and her tough-spitfire personality. Along with husband Herb, she enjoyed traveling to Atlantic Beach spending time with friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Herb Floyd and nine brothers and sisters. Surviving are her two children, Mike Floyd (Kathy) and Janet Guy (Keith) both of Winston-Salem; and two grandsons, Wesley Floyd and Tyler Guy. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at New Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Byrne officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM at the church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the all the caring staff at Lexington Health Care Center. Memorials may be directed to New Friendship Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

