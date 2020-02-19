Flippin, Jr., Gilmer Lee June 23, 1954 - February 15, 2020 Gilmer Lee Flippin, Jr., 65, went home to be with the Lord February 15, 2020. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel with Rev. Samuel Wood and Pastor Robert Hutchens officiating. A sign language interpreter will be present for the services. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service in the Chapel. Interment will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Rock Hill Baptist Church, Ararat, NC. A lifelong resident of Forsyth County, Gilmer Lee was the son of the late Gilmer Lee Flippin, Sr. and Geraldine "Judy" Moore Flippin, who survives. He was married to Sara Spencer Flippin, who also survives. In addition to his father, Gilmer Lee also was preceded in death by brother, Robert Ray Flippin, and sister, Karen Jane Flippin Elliott. He was retired from RJ Reynolds following over twenty-five years of service. He was a member of the Deaf Light Ministries of Winston-Salem, and he also had graduated from the NC School for the Deaf in Morganton. Survivors include his loving wife, Sara Jane Spencer Flippin of the home; daughter, Angie Lee Cobbler of Winston-Salem; granddaughters, Ashley Cobbler and fiancé Daniel, and Adora Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Mason; step-daughter, Lisa Maines; mother, Judy Flippin of Winston-Salem; brother, Jerry Flippin and Trish of Mocksville; and a host of extended family and friends. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or the Deaf Light Ministries, 740 Bethesda Road SW, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

