December 15, 1957 - June 16, 2020 Mr. Walter Michael "Mike" Flinchum, 62, of Mount Airy passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in Stokes County on December 15, 1957, to Julia Sheppard Flinchum and the late Walter Garland Flinchum. Mr. Flinchum had a love of driving trucks, having retired as the owner and operator of WMF Trucking. However, his true passions were playing on the lake with his grandchildren, fixing anything that needed fixing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, Mr. Flinchum is survived by his wife, Judy Flinchum; daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Lawrence Parrish; a step daughter and spouse, Teresa and Lincoln Brintle; a step son and spouse, Tony and Antonia Beketov; grandchildren, Lauren and Lyndsey Parrish; step grandchildren, Brandy Bean, Michael Brintle, Christopher Holt, Jordan Beketov, and Jodie Beketov; two great-grandchildren; Gabe and Ezra; a sister, Janice Johnson; an "adopted" brother, Marty Inman. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hard Bank Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Ragsdale officiating. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy is serving the Flinchum family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
