April 11, 1988 - December 24, 2019 Revelation 21:4 "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.'" David Hampton Fletcher, a committed and loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He joined his heavenly father on December 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, David Scott Kissick; his grandfathers, Hampton Edwards, Jr. and Walter Scott Kissick; his aunt, Elaine Patricia and his grandmother Betty Edwards James. He leaves to cherish his memories to his loving wife of 5 years, Brandi Fletcher; children, Noah Christian Fletcher, Olivia Ann Fletcher and Walter David Michael Fletcher; his mother Rebecca Ann Boos; father, Thomas George Boos; his twin sister, Fawn Elizabeth Fletcher McPheters; nephew, Jason Paul McPheters; grandmother, Joanne Miller; grandmother, Donna Mae Boos; grandfather Adolph J. Boos; grandmother Nancy Hammer; his uncle, Kenneth Guy Edwards; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. "Do not weep over me, I just changed my residence, I'm in my resting place in the presence of the Lord in my magnificent glorified body." David was a child of God; He was dedicated to Pinedale Christian Church because he wanted to serve his GOD. He was a Pinedale volunteer with the children's ministry, worked the sound booth during church services when he could. He was a giver to anyone and everyone that needed him. He spent loving time with his wife and children. He loved Star Wars, Indiana Jones and all of his cats. David had an associate's degree in computer science. He worked as a network engineer in the financial field. He owned "David and Son Properties." David purchased several rental properties. He took his family on many vacations and most of them were family-oriented. David spread the Word of God as often as he could. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Pinedale Christian Church with Pastor Bill McKenzie and Pastor Shon Earhart officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Fletcher, David Hampton
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Pinedale Christian Church
3395 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Dec 29
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 29, 2019
4:00PM
Pinedale Christian Church
3395 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
