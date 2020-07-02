April 17, 1964 - June 30, 2020 King Charles Christopher Fletcher, 56, of King, NC passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Charles was born on April 17, 1964 in Neptune, NJ, to Charles Woodrow and Loida Ramirez Fletcher who survive. He was a retired police officer with the Greensboro Police Department and continued to be a supporter of his "Brothers in Blue." He loved air shows and enjoyed being outdoors in nature. To know him was to love him. Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents: Mary Ellen Dickerson, and Cristobal and Carmen Ramirez. In addition to his parents Charles and Loida, he is survived by his wife, Robin Fletcher, his step daughters, Krystle (Moe) and Natalie Tuttle, and step son, Nick Tuttle, his sister, Carmen Spainhour (Randall), niece and nephew: Hannah and Micah Spainhour, his aunt Hulda Creasy (Jimmy), several cousins and his beloved fur babies: Coco and Bandit. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at King Memorial Park, King, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AARF-Winston: 311 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Forsyth County Humane Society: 4881 Country Club Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles Christopher Fletcher. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

