April 2, 1938 - August 26, 2019 Roy Austin Fleming entered eternal life on Monday, August 26, 2019. Roy was 81 years old when he went to Heaven. He was born in Richmond, VA to Ethel and Everett Fleming. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Wallace Fleming. Roy graduated from John Marshall High School and attended the University of Richmond. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wilma C. Fleming. He is also survived by his son Darrell Fleming (Valerie) and daughter Rita Fleming-Johnson (John). His grandchildren Austin and Lauren Fleming and Anna Grace Johnson survive him and will miss their Papa. Roy was a career salesman and transportation executive. He came to Winston-Salem through Pilot Freight Carriers. He ultimately retired from his own firm, Fleming Southern. Roy can best be described as a southern gentleman. He loved his Lord and had a passion for his wife and family. A celebration of life will be held at Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Chapel, located at 2951 Reynolda Road on Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Wiinston-Salem, NC 27106

Tags

Load entries