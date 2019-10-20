October 8, 2019 Mr. Thomas Glen Fleeman, Jr. passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was loved by all of us and loved all of us well. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at First Christian Church in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

