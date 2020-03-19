Irondequoit, NY: Died peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at age 99. Predeceased by her husband Frank Fitzgerald; sister, Jane Fessenden; nieces, Kate Fessenden and Jeanne Marie Liebegott-Bello. Rita is survived by Jeanne Marie's husband, Alfred J. Bello; also survived by great-nephews, Erik Liebegott and Kurt (Deidre) Liebegott; great-great-nieces and nephews, Ryan, Emma, Madeline, Alyssa and Erik and good friends, Jim and Marlene (Bello) Kreiley. Rita received a BS degree in home economics and science and an MS in nutrition from Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC-Greensboro) and worked for the North Carolina Agricultural Extension Services as a Nutritionist. Then she was with the state of Wisconsin and the Federal Agricultural Extension where she appeared on cooking shows during the early years of TV. In 1956 and for 24 years she worked for R.T. French Company as consumer services manager in Rochester, NY. Her work consisted of TV travel programs and the Test Kitchen development of recipes and photography. Time was spent on photographs of recipes for newspapers, packaging and print ads. Rita was a member of the International Association of Women in radio and TV, member of American Home Economics Association and also for 20 years was a driver for Meals on Wheels. Rita and Frank married in 1973 and shortly after Frank retired from American Cyanamid, they lived in Rochester, NY before retiring to North Carolina. Friends are invited to join the family Friday, March 20, 10:00 am at St. Stanislaus Church for her funeral mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses for the repose of the soul or donations may be made to St. Ann's Foundation, 1500 Portland Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com.
