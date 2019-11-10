November 6, 1925 - November 7, 2019 Mrs. Evelyn Hendrix Fishel, 94, of Clemmons, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born November 6, 1925 in Davie County to Annie Sidden Hendrix and Eddie N. Hendrix. Evelyn was a faithful member of Advent Moravian Church and retired from Hanes Knitting Company after 45 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wilburn Eugene Fishel; her parents and four sisters (Mary Frances, Vernie, Edith, Joyce). Surviving are her two daughters, Patricia Long (Michael) and Jean Gardin (Rick); three grandchildren, Dr. John Long (Ashley), Caroline Nenninger (Jared) and Amy Linville (Rev. Aaron); three great grandchildren, Rylee Long, Hoy Nenninger and Haylee Long; three sisters, Lucy Carter, Annie Ruth Everhart and Sarah Smith; two brothers, Robert and Vance Hendrix and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a warm, gentle soul who found delight in spending time with her family and teaching her grandchildren her spirited ways. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Advent Moravian Church with Rev. Dr. Tim Sapp officiating. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Memorials may be made to Advent Moravian Church 1514 W. Clemmonsville Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
