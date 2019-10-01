October 23, 1925 - September 28, 2019 Mrs. Jane Easley Fischesser, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She would have been 94 years old on October 23. Jane was born in Lexington, Kentucky in 1925 to Margaret Louise Easley Ruble "Nana" and William Jeffrey Easley. Her stepfather was Raymond Ruble. Jane had a brother, Harold, and a sister, Babe. Jane married Joseph Charles Fischesser "Charlie" on December 7, 1944. They were married 64 years until Charlie's death in 2008. Jane and Charlie moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. Most of their years in Winston were spent on Alderney Lane. Jane moved to Heritage Woods retirement center in 2012. Jane and Charlie had two children, Mike and Wayne. Wayne died in 1971. Mike lives with his wife, Nina, in Jonas Ridge, NC. A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the chapel at Camp Raven Knob, 266 Raven Knob Rd., Mt. Airy, NC 27030. A picnic will follow the service. If planning to attend, please RSVP to Mike Fischesser at mike@beanstalkjourneys.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Fischesser. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
