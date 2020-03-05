February 19, 1929 - February 29, 2020 Virginia (Jenny) Long Finney, beloved mother and grandmother, arrived peacefully on the wings of angels to her heavenly home on February 29, 2020. Jenny was born February 19, 1929 to John William Long and Swanna Long of Winston-Salem, NC. She joined the Salvation Army and graduated in 1947 from James A. Gray High School in Winston-Salem, NC. Jenny married Richard Hal Finney in 1947 and raised five children. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, thirteen siblings, her son Richard Hal "Dickie" Finney Jr. and ex-husband Richard Hal Finney. Surviving are her daughters Janet (Carol) Lineberry, Sharon Wright, Patricia Finney and Rebecca (Della) Hensley; grandchildren Lee (Rhonda) Finney, Pamela Lineberry, Julia (Joey) Hare and David (Wendy) Wright; great-grandchildren Cortland Phillips, Salem Finney, Arden Finney, Tatum Finney, Emma Hare and Gracie Wright. Funeral will be at 2:30 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 and family will receive friends from 2:00 2:30 pm prior to the funeral service at Gentry Funeral Home, 5108 US-601, Yadkinville, NC. Burial will follow at Charity Baptist Church, 1500 Charity Church Rd., Boonville, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Virginia Finney to The Salvation Army or Mountain Valley Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

To send flowers to the family of Virginia Finney, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:30PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries