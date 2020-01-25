September 4, 1941 - January 21, 2020 Fred R. Fine, 78, died January 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2:00PM January 25, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1535 E. 15th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Mackie Sinclair Hawkins 2001 W. Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055

