September 4, 1941 - January 21, 2020 Fred Richard Fine Sr., 78, of Walkertown, died January 21, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Fred was born September 4, 1941 in Davidson County, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Willie Faye Morris, son Fred Richard Fine Jr., brother Carl Morris Jr. Survivors include son Juan Espinoza of East Bend, daughter Amanda Espinoza of Winston Salem, Life Partner Tammie Cathey (Fine), brother Robert Morris (Mary) of Greendwood SC, grandson Jakob Espinoza of East Bend. Memorial Service was held at 2:00PM Saturday January 25, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church 1535 E. 15th Street Winston Salem, NC 27105. Pastor and long time friend Sam Hickerson officiated.
Fine Sr, Fred Richard
