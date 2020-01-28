Winston-Salem - Miranda "Mimi" Hope Finch, 28, passed away January 21, 2020. The memorial service for her will be at 3 PM Sun., Feb. 2, at Poplar Springs Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com.

