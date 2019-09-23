November 25, 1937 - September 20, 2019 Mr. Ronald W. Fields passed alway at Forsyth Memorial Hospital on September 20th, 2019. Ron was loved by his family and friends for his never-ending sense of humor, his love of story telling and his deep appreciation of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Joann M. Fields, his children Steven Fields, Elaine Fields and Susan Fields-Davis of Daytona Beach Florida, and his step-son Gregg Blevins of Winston-Salem. His Grand Children Victoria and Zachary Blevins of Winston-Salem and Elizabeth, Stephanie and Timothy Fields of Salt Lake City, Utah. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 162 River Bend Dr. , Bermuda Run, NC at 6:30 Monday Sept. 23rd to say farewell and lift a glass of wine in his honor.

