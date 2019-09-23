November 25, 1937 - September 20, 2019 Mr. Ronald W. Fields passed alway at Forsyth Memorial Hospital on September 20th, 2019. Ron was loved by his family and friends for his never-ending sense of humor, his love of story telling and his deep appreciation of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Joann M. Fields, his children Steven Fields, Elaine Fields and Susan Fields-Davis of Daytona Beach Florida, and his step-son Gregg Blevins of Winston-Salem. His Grand Children Victoria and Zachary Blevins of Winston-Salem and Elizabeth, Stephanie and Timothy Fields of Salt Lake City, Utah. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 162 River Bend Dr. , Bermuda Run, NC at 6:30 Monday Sept. 23rd to say farewell and lift a glass of wine in his honor.
Most Popular
-
Inflammatory emails sent to 12 Wake Forest faculty and staff members; messages contained racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic language
-
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Monday night crash, Highway Patrol says
-
Wake Forest officials say they will stand by the campus community after inflammatory emails were sent to several university departments
-
Appalachian State University removes its recognition of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity from its campus
-
App State beats UNC, gets first Power-Five win since Michigan game in 2007
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately