July 6, 1925 - February 10, 2020 Living life to the fullest under the direction of God, Jennie Frances Cain Ferrell, 94, was born on July 6, 1925. She was the only child of Juanita Lilian Cain Puryear in Mocksville, NC. She departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 10, 2020. After completing elementary and high school in Davie County, she started her college degree at Barber Scotia College and completed it later in life at Winston-Salem State at the age of 50. Frances worked in the Forsyth school system over 20 years with special need students until her retirement in 1991. She was a loyal wife to Ernest Bethel Ferrell, Sr., now deceased, and dedicated mother to six children: Lester (Catherine), Carol Campbell (Xavier), both deceased, Gary (Pamela), Ernest Jr., Don and Robert and godson Nathan Carter (deceased); two daughters-in-law, Cynthia and Blondia. She always stayed involved in the lives of her 8 grandchildren, Tomika, Michelle, Verena, Toya, Tiffany, Ryan, Shanita and Lionel;15 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; special god-children Ramelle, Donte and her baby Riley; two nieces, Kenny Mae, Patricia, both of Cary, and cousin Alfreda (Florida), and other extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 15 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 N. Dunleith Avenue, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101. The family will greet friends 30 mins prior to the service. Mrs. Ferrell's body will lie in state at the funeral home on Friday. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 N. Dunleith Avenue, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101. Online expressions can be received at hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper

