November 8, 1987 - June 30, 2020 Anna Katherine Peters Ferrell passed away unexpectedly at her home in Newnan, Georgia on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on November 8, 1987. Anna is survived by her husband Joshua "Josh" James Ferrell; her parents, John Randolph Peters and Ann Lewis Robinson Peters; her brother, Shawn Peters and his wife Jennifer Woodcock; and her aunts, Sharron Ellis DePriest and Cindy Peters. Anna is also survived by her five nieces that she loved dearly, Ferrous, Aeris, Argenta, and Augusta Phillips, and Lilly Ferrell. Anna will also be missed by her beloved pets Eli, Chance, Kara and many others. Anna grew up in Lewisville, North Carolina and met Josh, who was destined to be her soulmate. Married only 3 years, but together since high school, their souls were linked for life. Anna was a graduate of West Forsyth High School and graduated from East Carolina University in 2010 with a degree in psychology and a minor in criminal justice. Anna obtained an additional degree in emergency medical science from Guilford Technical Community College in 2015. Anna loved family vacations to the beach and surf fishing was a big passion. Her love and devotion to animals was known by all who knew her. Anna never met an animal she didn't love. This may stem from her time as an equestrian, winning many championship ribbons in hunter/jumper events. Anna's commitment to her job as a paramedic in North Carolina and Georgia inspired others to fulfill their dreams. She was very proud and felt blessed to be a first responder. In the face of the pandemic, she performed her duties as a true COVID Hero. Anna had a wonderful spirit full of passion and love. Gone too soon, but forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Due to the recent pandemic, a private ceremony limited to family will be held in Anna's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
