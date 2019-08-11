June 15, 1929 - July 28, 2019 Bertha Fernandez was born in Pinar del Rio, Cuba. She was educated in Havana, Cuba where she also attended and graduated from the university. She married Heriberto Fernandez January 4, 1958 and moved to Winston-Salem in 1960. She retired from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System having taught at Dalton Jr. High, Gray and Parkland High Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband. Surviving are her son Eddie (Cheryl) of Florida, grandsons who were her love and life, Miguel (Amy) of Winston-Salem, NC, Antonio of Norfolk, VA and Carlos of Raleigh, NC. Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00am in Our Lady of Fatima, 211 W. 3rd Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Allen Beyer Funeral Home 101640 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL

Tags

Load entries