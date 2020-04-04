May 14, 1929 - April 2, 2020 Mary E. Ferguson of Pfafftown, N.C., age 90, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., after a short illness. She was born in Jeff Davis County, Georgia, to Thelma and Logan Watkins and the oldest of three children. Mary moved to the Winston-Salem area in 1965. For many years she owned her own hair salon business before retiring. She loved making Christmas ornaments, cooking, gardening, painting, sewing, quilting, knitting, and crocheting. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Ferguson, Jr. and her sons, Edwin Louis Adams, Jr. and Claude, Jr. She is survived by her four children, Dale Yarbrough and husband, Otis Yarbrough, of King, N.C.; Gale Williams of Eatonton, GA; John Gary Williams and wife, Judy Williams, of New Bern, N.C.; and Renee Middleton of Pfafftown, N.C.; as well as numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Due to restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus, the funeral service will be a graveside service for family only. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road
