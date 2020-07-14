October 15, 1926 - July 3, 2020 Louis Edward Ferguson, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away at his residence Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born October 15, 1926 in Madison, Indiana to Marie Ida Niesse and John L. Ferguson. Louis was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Hughes Ferguson, in 1990 as well as his sister Rose Marie Steed. During WWII, Louis joined the U.S. Naval Service and served as a quartermaster and navigator on a LST boat in the Pacific campaign. After completing his military service, he attended the University of Louisville, KY where he earned a degree in pharmacy. In 1953, he moved his family to Winston-Salem, were he started his 35-year career as a pharmacist. Louis was also a member at St. Leo's Church, where he was an usher and member of the Knights of Columbus. In the later years of his life, he married Margaret Lord, his beloved wife of 22 years, who preceded him in death in 2019. He loved being with his family, playing golf, watching UNC basketball, and spending time with Margaret at his home in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Louis had a big heart and infectious smile. He was adored and loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his son, Jeff Ferguson, and daughter Kathleen Ferguson, his daughter-in-law Mary Alice Ferguson, three grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Brunstetter (Pete), Caroline George (Rob), and Allison Ferguson: five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sadie, Eisley, Eli, and Isla. A memorial service will be held with family and friends. A special thank you to Anita and Terri who always brightened his day, comforted him, and made him feel loved.
