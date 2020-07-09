Ferguson, Larry Holt November 20, 1944 - July 6, 2020 The world lost a beautiful smile, but Heaven has it now. Larry Holt Ferguson, 75, of King, died on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1944 in Winston-Salem, NC to Johnnie Holt Ferguson and Irene Stiller Ferguson. He graduated in 1963 from Northwest High School and attended North Carolina State University. His career was in construction and 2 of his most memorable jobs were the reconstruction of the Graylyn Estate and building Priddy Manor Assisted Living, where his parents were 2 of its first residents. Larry loved family, friends, faith, and football. He was deeply committed to his family and was a wonderful father. Larry was a devoted friend to many and had friendships that spanned decades, including many of his high school classmates. Faith was important to him and he was a member of Poplar Springs Church of Christ where he taught Sunday School. And how he loved football! Playing football in high school and watching games were great pleasures. Larry loved the family farm and worked to preserve its heritage as a NC Century Farm. His commitment to community service started in Boy Scouts where he was an Eagle Scout. Later, he worked with Ruritan National and served in several leadership roles. Christmas visits with the special needs students at West Stokes High School were a favorite. Larry was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Diane Bremer Ferguson. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, as well as 2 children and their spouses: Scott (Jill) of Houston, Texas, and Theresa Gatewood (Trent) of Advance; 3 stepchildren, Brian Pate, Ashley Lunsford (Ernie) and Kevin Pate; and his sister, Cheryl Ferguson (Ray Tuegel). He has 6 grandchildren (Sophia, Danielle, Sydney, Ella, John, and Timothy). A graveside service will be at Poplar Springs Church of Christ on Saturday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on his birthday, November 20, 2020 (location TBA). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of your choice. The family thanks the Acute Palliative Care Unit at Forsyth Medical Center for their kind, supportive care. We are also grateful to Drs. Scott Vogler and David Meyer along with all those who helped Larry through his Parkinson's journey.
