October 11, 1962 - January 30, 2020 Rhonda Faye Felts passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center's Palliative Care Unit. She was born October 11, 1962 in Galax, VA to the late Elmer Carl Felts and Alma Faye Burcham Felts. Rhonda was a blessing to many, as she had a special gift of loving others. She helped uplift and transform the lives of many making each person in her life feel special and loved, as if they were family. She selflessly went above and beyond for all those she cared for. Rhonda will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was preceded in death by her parents. Rhonda is survived by her life-partner, Liz Reimold; daughter, Taylor Felts; grandsons, Omari and Makai Felts; brother, Ricky Felts and wife, Cindy; niece, Karla Felts; nephew, Aaron Felts; aunt and uncles, Linda and Edward Felts, Barbara Harmon, and Bobby Burcham; the Reimold family; and a host of extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Felts, Rhonda Faye
