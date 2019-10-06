April 17, 1945 - October 4, 2019 Robert Larry Feimster, 74, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 peacefully with his wife, Margie and daughter, Missy at his side at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Iredell County on April 17, 1945 to the late Robert Ward and Grace Feimster. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Feimster Brown. Larry was a loving husband, father and Fafather to his family. Larry loved playing golf with his friends and traveling with his family. He was a member of Pinehurst Country Club and High Meadows Country Club. He was a member of Masonic Lodge # 707 A.F. & A.M in Winston Salem, NC. Larry retired from Ramey Inc. as Vice President with 35 years of service. Larry is survived by his wife, Margie Long Feimster of the home; one daughter, Missy Feimster Shaw of North Myrtle Beach, SC; one grandchild, Kayla Shaw; one brother, Roger Feimster of Mocksville, NC; one sister, Ann Feimster Stroud of Mocksville, NC; and two nephews, Terry Brown and Steve Stroud. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Novant Health Oncology Specialists and Dr. Elliott for the amazing care given to Larry; also thank you to family, friends and neighbors for the visits, love and prayers during this difficult time. The family would also like to give special thanks to Thomas Long as a caregiver and Cecil and Janette Mock our loving friends. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Brookstown United Methodist Church with Rev. Chip Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookstown United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 6274 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, NC 27040. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the Feimster family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
