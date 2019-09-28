Fearrington, Diana Lynne August 5, 1952 - September 26, 2019 Linwood Diana Lynne Fearrington, 67, passed away September 26, 2019. She was born August 5, 1952 in Forsyth County to the late Walter Sophonier Fearrington and Janie Spach Owens. Surviving is her son, Shan Dale Southern; sister, Deborah (Randy) Hobson; brother, Tony Fearrington. Her graveside service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Yadkinville Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Fearrington family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
