August 20, 1935 - June 19, 2020 Roger Lee "R. L." Fearington, 84, of Kernersville died Friday, June 19, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Debra; children, Ann Vaughn, Amy (Tim) Beeson, Lee (Shellie) Fearington; 5 grandchildren and one great grandson. A private memorial service will be held later. www.swainfuneralhomebaxley.com Swain Funeral Home 1632 Hatch Pkwy N

