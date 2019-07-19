November 23, 1969 - July 16, 2019 On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Steven Thomas Farmer, loving husband and father of two children, unexpectedly passed away at age 49. Steven was born on November 23, 1969 in Hopewell, VA to Willie Ray and Betty Farmer. He received his biology degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1991, and worked as a polyurethane research and development chemist for over 25 years. He spent the last 14 years of his career at NCFI Polyurethanes in Mt. Airy, NC where his coworkers became some of his closest friends. Steven was respected by both colleagues and customers alike. On May 29, 1993, he married his best friend Amy Leigh Ruckart and together they raised two beautiful children, Katherine Ellen "Ellie" and Ethan Gabriel. He was so proud of his children and cherished spending time with his family, friends and beloved dog, Susie. Steven had a passion for tennis, cheese puffs, and Candy Crush. He also loved to travel with his wife Amy and had recently surprised her with a fully-planned trip to Spain for her 50th birthday. He enjoyed reading, music and gardening. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Willie Ray. He is survived by his wife Amy, his two children, Ellie and Ethan, his mother Betty Farmer Bircham, his brother David, and several extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Salem Funeral & Cremation Service, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
