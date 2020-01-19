January 1, 1935 - January 16, 2020 Bonita "Bonnie" M. Farina, 85, died January 16, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's. Born January 1, 1935 in Elk Park, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Pashley Hill McCloud and Martisha Hagie McCloud. She and her husband, Louis N. Farina, lived most of their married life in Lockport, New York where she worked 30 years at General Motors, Harrison Radiator Division before retiring and settling in Clemmons, North Carolina. Louis preceded Bonnie in death in September of 1998. She was also preceded in death by her younger brother, Boyd. Bonnie is survived by two brothers, Paul (Martha) of Tallmadge, OH and Clark (Frances) of Newfane, NY; two children, James (Vanessa) Farina of East Bend and Linda (Rick) Isham of Clemmons; three granddaughters, Mandy Isham of Winston Salem, Brianna Isham of Clemmons, and Sarah Farina Carver (JimBob) currently in Okinawa, Japan; her two great-granddaughters, Zoey Rayne Isham of Clemmons and Perri Morgane Carver currently in Okinawa; and sister-in-law Ruth. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Farina, Bonita "Bonnie" M
To plant a tree in memory of Bonita Farina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately