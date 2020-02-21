September 17, 1920 - February 19, 2020 Mrs. Maria Teresa Farias, 99, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born to Diego and Luisa Muñoz Rodriguez in La Habana, Cuba, on September 17, 1920, and moved to the United States in 1970. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arturo A. Farias; and one brother, Diego Rodriguez, Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Mayra Villalon (husband Felipe); her grandchildren, John Villalon (wife Becca) and Teresa Villalon; and special grand-nephew, Mario Martinez (wife Ela). A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Carl Zdancewicz officiating. The family will receive friends at the church at 9:30 am prior to the service. Interment will take place following the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Cadence of Clemmons and Trellis Supportive Care for their wonderful care and assistance during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
9:30AM-11:00AM
1730 Link Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
11:00AM
1730 Link Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Tags
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
50,000 people follow a racially insensitive Facebook page with fake N.C. 'news.' Admins give perplexing responses, possibly in Russian.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Closed nursing home site in Winston-Salem sold to Mebane group
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately