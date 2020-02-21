September 17, 1920 - February 19, 2020 Mrs. Maria Teresa Farias, 99, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born to Diego and Luisa Muñoz Rodriguez in La Habana, Cuba, on September 17, 1920, and moved to the United States in 1970. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arturo A. Farias; and one brother, Diego Rodriguez, Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Mayra Villalon (husband Felipe); her grandchildren, John Villalon (wife Becca) and Teresa Villalon; and special grand-nephew, Mario Martinez (wife Ela). A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Carl Zdancewicz officiating. The family will receive friends at the church at 9:30 am prior to the service. Interment will take place following the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Cadence of Clemmons and Trellis Supportive Care for their wonderful care and assistance during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston-Salem, NC 27103

