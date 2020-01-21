Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Mr. Clarence "Ed" Farabee, 80, will be conducted at 12 pm on Wednesday, January 22nd at Douthit's, with family visitation beginning at 11:30 am. Mr. Farabee may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Farabee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries