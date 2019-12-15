December 16, 1938 - December 12, 2019 David W. (Wayne) Fansler passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 after a brief stay at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. He was born December 16, 1938 in Winston Salem to Fred and Elma Fansler. He graduated from James A Gray High School in 1957 and N.C. State University in 1961 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Fansler served two years in the United States Army while stationed in Warner Robbins, Georgia. After completing his service, he returned to Winston Salem and worked nearly 50 years in the construction business, retiring from Sexton Construction in 2012. Mr. Fansler enjoyed golf, college sports and spending time with his family. Preceding him in death were his parents, Fred, Sr and Elma, his brother Fred, Jr., and his twin sister Janet. Surviving are his wife Lici; his children Andy Fansler (Kim) and Jeannie Felten (Jason); his stepchildren David Mount, Ryan Mount (Laura), and Autumn Fender (Jason); and fifteen grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21 in the Chapel at Salem Funeral Home on South Main Street in Winston Salem. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Mains St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101
