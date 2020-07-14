Winston-Salem - Mrs. Gail Fair-Shipp, 62, passed away July 7, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12 noon until 5 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. A private funeral will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 (RUSSELL).

