September 26, 1938 - September 16, 2019 Pearl Hairston Fair departed this life at Trellis Supportive Care on Tuesday, September 16, 2019 after a period of illness. She was born on September 26, 1938 to the late V.G. Jeffries and Marie Hairston. Pearl was reared in a community on the south side of Winston-Salem called Belview/Manhattan and attended the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools ending with Atkins High School. Her early Christian education began at First Waughtown Baptist Church with involvement in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Youth Missions. As an adult, Pearl became a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and rendered faithful service as a past president of the Missionary Group. She was also involved in Sunday School and Bible Study classes. Her many years of efficient service and dedication at Emmanuel exhibited her love for the Lord and her church family. Pearl was a retiree of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company but refused to concede to idleness. She was active with the Order of Eastern Star Ruth Chapter 533 (Past Worthy Matron). She was also an enthusiastic bowler with lots of trophies earned and displayed in her home along with numerous souvenirs from her many travels. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Gail (Walter) Shipp; sisters, Mary Carter and Ann (Robert) Wells all of Winston-Salem, NC, Charlotte Taylor, Evangelist Arie Davis, Evangelist Olivia Knight, Marva Hairston, Clarise Anderson, and Hattie Jackson all of Philadelphia, PA; brothers, Luke Jones of Winston-Salem, NC and Sloan Hairston of Philadelphia, PA; loving grandson, Walter Sprinkle; a devoted friend and travel buddy, Hazel Watson both of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 11:30am until 12noon on Tuesday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
