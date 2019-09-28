Fain, Elsie Inez Leftwich June 28, 1925 - September 26, 2019 FAIN KING Elsie Inez Leftwich Fain, 94, went home to be with Jesus Thursday morning, September 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Elsie was born on June 28, 1925 in Carroll County, VA to the late Jack and Ollie Jones Leftwich. She was a member of Union Tabernacle Church and was retired from Hanes Hosiery, with 32 years of service. Elsie loved gardening, flowers, camping, and taking all of her grandchildren on all trips. In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford Lee Fain; son, Donald (Donnie) Lee Fain (Nora), and daughter, Wanda Elizabeth Fain. Elsie is survived by her 2 daughters, Jackie Groves, Elaine Noah (Allen); 5 grandchildren, Todd Fain (Susan), Wayne Booth (Sheree), Lee Morrison, Susan Alley (Matthew), Steven Morrison (Lauren); 2 stepgrandchildren, Allen Noah III and Cary Ann Williams (Kevin); 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; 4 sisters, Vera Combs, Joyce Mondie, Connie Hensley and Carolyn Bregel (John); 1 brother, Ernest Leftwich (Linda), and several nieces and nephews who thought the world of her. There will be an 2:00 pm funeral service held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Herb Mabe officiating. Burial will follow at 4:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt. Airy, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, September, 28, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, and other times at her home. Memorials may be made to Stokes County Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1132, King, NC 27021 or to Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 137 Antioch Ave., Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Fain family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove, NC 27052
