Eysenbach, Elin Jocelyn April 18, 1949 - January 8, 2020 Elin Jocelyn Eysenbach, 70, of Winston-Salem passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem. She was born on April 18, 1949 in Riverside, New Jersey to the late Henry Arnold Eysenbach, Jr. and Frances Edgeworth Eysenbach. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1967, from Wake Forest in 1971 with a B.S. in Psychology, and from North Carolina State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Elin began her engineering career with Buckeye Cellulose Company and continued with Proctor and Gamble in several locations until her retirement in 2002. She spent time during her retirement studying in the Art Academy in Cincinnati, Ohio, in Louisiana with painter, Doug Walton, and in China as a foreign exchange student. For nearly 20 years she and her sister, Elsa, worked with Odell Pottery to create fine art Raku pieces for clients and galleries. She is survived by her husband, Michael Wells. An active member of a large circle of friends, she loved and leaves behind an extended family including her sister and brother-in-law Elsa and Kent McKeithan, nieces Megan and Leland McKeithan, her first husband, Tim Schnabel, her step son Scott Clemons, his wife Shari, their three children, and many beloved cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Ed, and former husband Jerry Clemons. Elin used her engineering career to focus on protecting the environment. Elin relished travel and loved new adventures. She was generous, thoughtful, and loyal to friends and family. A Celebration of her life gathering will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday January 15, 2019 at Salem Funeral Home Main St. Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem NC 27101
