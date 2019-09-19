Winston-Salem - Rev. Dr. Carlton A.G. Eversley, 62, passed away Sept. 16, 2019. Funeral: 1:00 pm Sat., Sept. 21, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Family visitation: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (RUSSELL)

