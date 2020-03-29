August 20, 1947 - March 26, 2020 Robert Everett (Bob) Everhart passed away on March 26, 2020 at Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Bob was a member of the first graduating class of Parkland High School in 1966. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving two tours in Viet Nam as a Combat Engineer. He received his BS from High Point University in 1982 and his Master's of Business Education in 1997 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Bob was employed by RJR Nabisco for 19 years and then taught in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System (West Forsyth and East Forsyth) for 12 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman but his favorite hobby was spending time with his favorite/only granddaughter, Rose, touring Walt Disney World. As a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher and was also a member of the JOY (Just Older Youth) Club and led the Christian Men's Night Out (CMNO). He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Elizabeth Wilson Everhart and Clarence Neil Everhart, Sr. Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Patsy Bovender Everhart of Clemmons; son, Scott Everhart (Jacquelynn Morris, fiancé) and granddaughter, Rose Everhart, all of Maitland, FL. In addition, he is survived by one sister, Carol Sue Starling of Winston-Salem and three brothers, Clarence N. Everhart, Jr. of Winston-Salem, Leroy W. Everhart (Vickie) of Kernersville and Jack D. Everhart of Pinnacle. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to Governor Cooper's executive order regarding COVID-19, only a graveside service will be held at this time at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens at 11 AM on Monday, March 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Clemmons First Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted as memorials or donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, 7100 Forest Point Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217 or to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, 1852 Banking Street, Greensboro, NC 27408. Online condolences may be made at: www.salemfh.com Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Service information
11:00AM
3250 High Point Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
