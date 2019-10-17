March 2, 1948 - October 15, 2019 Rickey Earle "Rick" Everhart went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC and was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Everhart Jr. and Cora Louise Everhart, as well as his older brother, Michael Gene Everhart. Surviving him are his wife of 54 years, Norma Skelton Everhart; daughter Terri E. Stinson (Rick); and granddaughters Heather Nicole "Nikki" Everhart and Cheyenne Dakota Stinson. Also surviving him are four sisters, multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. He had an amazing passion for truck driving and viewing our country, especially driving to the West Coast. Before his death, he had visited every state in the United States except for Hawaii. There was never a bridge long enough to take him there! Per his written request, there will be no funeral. If you wish to honor his memory, please make a donation to AARF of Winston-Salem. 311 Harvey Street Winston-Salem, NC 27103. It would bring a smile to his girls' faces. "Daddy, you made it." Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.
