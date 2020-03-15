February 16, 1943 - March 12, 2020 Mr. Paul Winfred Everhart, 77, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth Co. on February 16, 1943 the son of the late Paul Wilbourne Everhart and Kathleen Hine Everhart. Mr. Everhart was retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in King. He served our country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, William Douglas Everhart; and a sister, Julia Ludwick. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Everhart; a daughter, Tammy Alicia Everhart; a son, Rodney Andrew Everhart (Shirley); a sister, Carol Warden (Larry); and a step-son, William Chad Phillips. Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 noon Monday, March 16, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in King with Pastor Kevin Broyhill and Pastor Scott Vernon officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Calvary Baptist Church in Walnut Cove. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, Missionary Fund, 536 S. Main St., King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
536 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
12:00PM
536 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
Tags
Most Popular
-
Research Parkway reopens after tractor trailer plunges from highway onto road below
-
NC Gov.: Cancel large gatherings, work from home. Recommendation comes the same day 2 in Forsyth test positive for coronavirus.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Governor Cooper orders public schools to close statewide in face of COVID-19 pandemic
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately