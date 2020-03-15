February 16, 1943 - March 12, 2020 Mr. Paul Winfred Everhart, 77, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth Co. on February 16, 1943 the son of the late Paul Wilbourne Everhart and Kathleen Hine Everhart. Mr. Everhart was retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in King. He served our country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, William Douglas Everhart; and a sister, Julia Ludwick. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Everhart; a daughter, Tammy Alicia Everhart; a son, Rodney Andrew Everhart (Shirley); a sister, Carol Warden (Larry); and a step-son, William Chad Phillips. Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 noon Monday, March 16, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in King with Pastor Kevin Broyhill and Pastor Scott Vernon officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Calvary Baptist Church in Walnut Cove. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, Missionary Fund, 536 S. Main St., King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

To send flowers to the family of Paul Everhart, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Calvary Baptist Church in King
536 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM
Calvary Baptist Church in King
536 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries