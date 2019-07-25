April 14, 1942 - July 23, 2019 Mrs. Maxine Curry Hunter Everhart, 77, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2019. She was born on April 14, 1942 in Wilkes County to Talmadge and Daisy Curry. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by two husbands, Robert Hunter and David Everhart, and brother, Clarence Curry. Surviving are; four stepchildren, Sherry Hunter, Michelle Kiger (Aaron), Neill Everhart (Branka) and Daniel Everhart; five grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Dull and Christine Harper (Joe); sister-in-law, Tommye Curry and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Joe Westfall and Rev. Mark Muckler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, 4136 Mount Pleasant Road, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries