October 26, 1925 - March 10, 2020 Iris passed on peacefully to her Lord and Savior in the presence of her son Phillip and caring members of the Kate B. Reynolds home. She is survived by her sons Phillip Hayden (Karen) and Kenneth Albert. She also leaves 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Matthew and Daniel, and two great-grandchildren. Iris was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. A dedicated wife, mother and friend, Iris will be truly missed by all whose lives she touched. A visitation will be held between 2 and 4 pm on Saturday, March 14th at her son Phillip's home in Pfafftown, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church on Teague Rd. or the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. You may contact the family for more information at 336-451-9464.

To plant a tree in memory of Iris Everhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries