Lexington - Foil "Beck" Everhart, 81, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday, October 17th at Sheets Memorial Baptist Church with burial following at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Lexington - Foil "Beck" Everhart, 81, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday, October 17th at Sheets Memorial Baptist Church with burial following at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately