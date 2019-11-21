September 2, 1924 - November 15, 2019 Mrs. Eloise Hawkins Everhart, 95, was called home by her Lord and Savior on November 15, 2019 to be reunited with her loving husband of 46 years, Walter V. Everhart. Eloise was born in Forsyth County to Wiley Morgan Hawkins and Mattie Catherine Brooks. She was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School and retired from the Veterans Administration with 32 years of service. Later she also worked at Wake Forest University and Hanes/Bali division. She was a faithful member of Friends Baptist Church and a previous member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 40 years. Eloise was an avid volunteer at Hospice of WS for over 20 years, the Shepard Center and Davie Co. Senior Services. She loved to visit the sick and elderly in nursing homes. She was a great cook and her chocolate and rum cakes will be missed by all. Eloise was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Everhart Catlett of Advance, NC and Tanya (Tom) Bass of Mocksville, NC; two granddaughters, April Griffin Thomas of Asheville, NC and Heather Nicole Bass of Mocksville, NC; and two great-grandsons, Griffin Marshall Thomas and Tucker O'Neil Thomas of Asheville, NC. She is also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Her family will honor her wishes and there will not be a memorial service. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com.
