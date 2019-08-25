March 25, 1937 - August 22, 2019 Dr. Delphine Frances "Dee" Waddell Everhart, 82, of Cana, VA, passed away Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, at her home. Dr. Everhart was born March 25, 1937, in Cabarrus County, one of two children born to the late Paul Franklin and Virginia Mills Waddell. Dr. Everhart attended New Hanover High School and Baptist Hospital Nursing School (RN diploma). She later attended Surry Community College (AAS), The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (FNP certificate), St. Joseph's College (BSPA), Virginia Tech (MSEd), and Old Dominion University, where she earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree in 2013. She truly enjoyed nursing in family practice throughout northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia for 60 years. She is survived by her children, Carole Renee Everhart and Michael Aubrey Monroe, Frances "Jeannine" Everhart, Carlton Dhu "Dewey" Everhart, II and Michele Earls Everhart, and Timothy Gray "Tim" and Angela "Angie" Romefelt Everhart; her grandchildren, Michael "Aubrey" Monroe, II, Meghan Adair Monroe Bowman and Bryan Wade Bowman, Brooke Nicole Everhart Ray and Kevin Ray, Summer Dawn Everhart Snow and J.T. Snow, Monica Dee Everhart and Freddie Hudson, Helana Marie Everhart and Robert "Robbie" Palmer, Alex Leigh Everhart, and Zachary Carlton Everhart; and her great-grandchildren, Adalyne Bowman, Parker Ray, Everly Ray, Layken Ray, Tanner Snow, Forde Snow, Emory Everhart, Cayden Hudson, Saylor Hudson, Andersen Ray Lilly, and Eleanor Rose Palmer. In addition to her parents, Dr. Everhart was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Carlton Dhu Everhart, M.D.; and a sister, Wilodean Waddell Alderman. A service of worship and celebration of Dr. Everhart's life will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy. No formal visitation will be held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Everhart Primary Health Care (a non-profit health care organization), 1236 Bear Trail, Cana, VA 24317. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
