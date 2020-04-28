August 16, 1929 - April 26, 2020 Mrs. Audrey Mozelle Shoaf Everhart, 90, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Audrey was born on August 16, 1929 in Davidson County to John Willie Shoaf and Mamie Perryman Shoaf. "Miss Audrey", as she was called by all the neighborhood children, was loved by all. Along with being a farm girl her entire life, she worked at Piedmont Candy Co. and The Candy Factory in Lexington, retiring in 2000. She was also a lifelong member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Addie Reich Shoaf, her husband of 50 years John Virgil (VJ) Everhart, Jr., sister Anna Lynn Potts, sister-in-law Peggy Shoaf, and stepbrothers Paul, Joe, and Bobby Reich. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Sylvia E. Spurlin and Rita E. Biggs (Ben); granddaughter Kristal S. Dove, and great-grandchildren Kelsey and Spencer Dove; brothers James Carlton Shoaf (Virginia) and Alfred Shoaf; and sister Carol Phillips (Buford). A private graveside service will be held at Friendship United Methodist Church with Rev David Peeler officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292, or to Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2840 Friendship Church Road, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

