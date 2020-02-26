November 13, 1941 - February 19, 2020 Yadkinville - Mr. Wilbur Cornelius Evans, 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born November 13, 1941 in Yadkin County to the late Hubert L. and Ila Layne Evans. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Minnie Sue Wagoner Evans, on July 14, 1994, by his brother Bobby Joe Evans and his sister, Frankie Blackburn. Surviving are his beloved son, Scott R. Evans and wife, Jane of Winston-Salem; 3 grandchildren, who were his sunshine and the joy of his life, Samuel, Kate, and Rachel Evans; brothers, Ed ( the late Janet) Evans, Pfafftown, Gerald (Ruth) Evans and Allen (Connie) Evans, all of Jonesville; a sister, Katie (Homer) Shockley, Winston-Salem; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Wilbur was employed by McLean Trucking and Consolidated Freightways with a total of 31 years of service. He retired from Wake Forest Baptist Health Sciences with 13 years of service. He was a loving father and PaPa. Wilbur loved Southern gospel music and was a member of the original Shady Grove Quartet. He also sang in the church choir for a number of years. He was a member of Maple Springs Baptist Church and attended Shady Grove Baptist Church as his health permitted. Wilbur served 4 years in the U.S. Navy with the Naval Security Group Oceanographic Monitoring Station during the Vietnam War in Scotland and Japan, and was a member of American Legion Post 336. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 4:00 PM Saturday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Ed Evans and Dr. Harold Salmons. Burial will follow in Center Memorial Cemetery with Full Military Honors by Yadkin VFW Post 10346. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301. No more sorrow, no more fears, no more dying, no more tears, the River of Life is flowing by, where we'll never have to say good-bye. Walls of Jasper, streets of gold, where we'll never have to grow old. I'm telling you the place that I've gone is out of this world!! This is not good-bye, just see you later!! Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
4:00PM
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
